NDLEA seizes 505.3kg drugs, arrests 105 suspects in Kaduna

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State on Friday said its operatives seized 505.343Kg of drugs and arrested 105 suspects in June in the state.

The Commander, Kaduna state Command, Mr Umar Adoro, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Adoro said that the agency also dismantled 10 illicit drug joints within the period.

According to him, the joints, included Trailer Park Maraba Jos, Badarawa , Angwan Dosa, Barnawa and Standard Palace Hotel.

“Others are Sabon Tasha, Kudandan, Maraban Yakawada in Giwa, Makarfi and Hunkuyi all in Kaduna state.

He said that the drugs seized within the period included Cannabis Sativa 229.257kg; Cocaine 0.212kg; heroine 0.033kg; Tramadol 5.287kg; psychotropic substance 270.448kg and methamphetamine 0.106kg .

He said that out of 105 suspects, 99 were males while six were females.

Adoro, however, appealed to parents and guardians to be watchful of their children all the times.

He reassured Kaduna citizens of the commitment of NDLEA to rid the area of all forms of drug trafficking and drug abuse.

He therefore advised drug traffickers to engage in legitimate businesses or stand the risk of arrest and prosecution. (NAN).

