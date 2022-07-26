THE new President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Amb. Lachezara Stoeva, has pledged to focus on bridging “great finance divide” that has sharply curtailed the ability of many developing nations to recover from COVID-19.

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Stoeva, Bulgaria’s UN Ambassador, banged the gavel as President of the UN organ on Monday.

She vowed to build on the “solid foundation” left by the outgoing head and his bureau to transform the world into “a better place for the people of today and tomorrow”.

Stoeva said in her opening statement that she was “honoured and humbled” to have been elected to lead one of the principal organs of the UN, while noting that the upcoming session would be “especially challenging for the world”.

In addition to COVID-19 recovery, she highlighted the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has “triggered massive food insecurity, energy shortages and financial crises”.

The new ECOSOC chief elaborated on initiatives to assist in overcoming “the crises that have engulfed our societies”.

Stoeva’s said her second priority would be to ensure that the Council and the High Level Political Forum (HLPF) which is the climax of its work each year, provides “solid, evidence-based, innovative and actionable policy guidance” to curb and address the pandemic’s impacts on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Her third priority is to ensure preparations advance for the SDG Summit taking place in September 2023, by building momentum and reviving “the passion that characterised the elaboration and implementation of the SDGs”, which were agreed in 2015.

Fourth, she aims to build on the success of this year’s Humanitarian Affairs Segment to “support and reinforce” the UN and its humanitarian partners in addressing “profound humanitarian challenges” worldwide.

Fifth, Stoeva aims to follow-up on the recommendations made to ECOSOC in the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda blueprint for action, while her sixth priority will be to provide better access to youth, civil society and others.

Her final priority, she said, would be to implement the recommendations adopted by the General Assembly in June 2021 for reforming the work of ECOSOC and the HLPF.

Stoeva assumed her duties as Bulgaria’s Permanent Representative to the UN in February 2021 and has served as ECOSOC Vice-President responsible for the Management Segment, where she successfully led the Council’s review of the Functional Commissions and Expert Bodies.

In a heartfelt speech, outgoing President Collen Kelapile said that he was “deeply honoured and elated” to have served in the top job for the past year.

Reminding that it was the first time that Botswana had occupied the seat, he described it as “a momentous occasion for both my country and I personally”.

Before handing over the reins, Mr Kelapile looked back at the main theme of both ECOSOC and the HLPF in July, highlighting the “eight broad priorities”, of his term, which included vaccine equity, inequalities, post-conflict recovery, and youth engagement.

He also highlighted the Council’s new Coordination Segment and a revitalised Partnership Forum to guide its subsidiary bodies, reminding that it has dealt with conflict, post-conflict and humanitarian emergencies, including in Haiti, South Sudan and the Sahel region.

The outgoing president also drew attention to meetings during his tenure surrounding the climate crisis, implementing the New Urban Agenda, and supporting the advance of the SDGs during the recent months of crises on multiple fronts.

“I am pleased that the Council adopted a Resolution on Friday to ensure implementation of the outcomes of the Operational Activities for Development Segment,” he said.

As president, he reminded that ECOSOC continued to advocate for Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), as well as a special push on behalf of African countries, “providing them a platform to share their experiences and development challenges”.

The council has been actively involved in preparations for the Fifth UN Conference on LDCs next year, and in 2024, the Third Conference on LLDCs and the Fourth Conference on SIDS, he said.

Kelapile has called for strengthened international cooperation, global solidarity and partnerships to overcome their development challenges and lent support for inclusive and sustainable recovery in these countries.

In passing the gavel to Stoeva, he wished her “all the best” in leading ECOSOC’s work on COVID-19 recovery and implementing the 2030 Agenda during the Decade of Action.

He thanked all who supported him and asked that they extend the same support and cooperation to her.

Kelapile also stressed the need to work together “harder” and coordinate further.

“With less than eight years to 2030, it is clear that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals must remain our guiding framework,” he said. (NAN)

A.I