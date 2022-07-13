New transportation ministers assume office, pledge optimum performance 

THE new Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sombo has pledged to give his best towards achieving President Muhammadu Buhari’s Infrastructure Development Agenda in the transport sector.

Sambo said this during the handover ceremony by the former Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Minister of State for Transportation, Mr Ademola Adegoroye also assumed office on Wednesday.

The minister said:” I am here for a very short time. I am coming with an open mind; there is nothing under the sun you won’t hear when you move into a place.

” The best thing is lead the people with an open mind. I want you to embrace me and give me all the support.

”I wish we could work with my sister (Saraki) but I have a brother, one good one, goes one comes.

”We will do our best and leave the rest to humanity and posterity to judge.”

Earlier, the outgoing minster, while handing over, thanked the staff of the ministry and urged them to give in their best to the new ministers.

Saraki said: “The team you have here are exceptionally hardworking, very quick to learn and have been exceptionally focused in ensuring to serve and assist the ministers in any and every capacity.

”I am sure that they will continue to do that as you take over the reign of the ministry.

”The Ministry of Transport is one of the focal point of Mr President’s agenda looking at the issue of infrastructure.

”I am sure and have no doubt in my mind that the good legacy that has started in 2015 will continue.

‘”If there is any way I can be of assistance to both of you, you know where I am. ” (NAN)

