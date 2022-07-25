NGF commiserates with Appeal Court President over son’s death

THE Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has commiserated with the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, over the death of her son, Paeke Dongban.

The forum in a statement by its Chairman, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, on Monday in Jos, expressed shock over his death.

Paeke Dongban died on July 22 at the age of 38.

“The northern governors received the news of your son’s death with shock and are devastated by the loss of a vibrant youth who has been working hard to prepare himself towards national service in his chosen career.

“The forum stands with you at this difficult moment, when you are passing through the pains of loosing another son,” the forum said.

It urged Dongban-Mensem to accept the demise of her son as the will of God, and to remain faithful to Him.

While comforting the entire family, forum also prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest. (NAN)

