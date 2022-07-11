NGO nominates Unilorin V-C for most outstanding award

Hits: 4

THE Civil Society for Transparency, an NGO, has nominated the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Sulyman Abdulkareem, for its award of the Most Outstanding Vice-Chancellor for the Year 2022.

According to a letter addressed to the V-C, signed by its President, Mr Mike Femi, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday, the decision on the award was sequel to an independent assessment of the performances of the nation’s universities and their Chief Executives, which took several months of painstaking efforts.

Femi said the organisation was a coalition of over 100 civil society groups in Nigeria and beyond.

He explained that it was attracted by the infrastructure development and academic excellence of the university, which were facilitated by the fascinating leadership qualities of the renowned Professor of Chemical Engineering.

Femi noted that the university had excelled tremendously under the watch of the Vice-Chancellor, saying that the prevailing peace and tranquility of the institution had been very remarkable.

He added that the welfare and adequate security of staff and students of the University of Ilorin were also worthy of being celebrated.

He said the award would be conferred on the Vice-Chancellor at a courtesy visit on him towards the end of the month.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the University ’s Director of Corporate Affairs, said the award was well deserved and timely.

He explained that the award was a celebration of the exemplary leadership qualities of Abdulkareem and an honour to the staff and students of the University whose individual and collective contributions and dispositions assisted the Vice-Chancellor in the discharge of his responsibilities. (NAN)

