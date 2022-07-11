Nigeria eyes $6.82b global ginger market￼

Hits: 5

NIGERIA ginger production has been on the rise as Global Ginger Market Report 2021-2027 exceeded $6.82billion in 2020. It is expected that the market will reach $8.46 billion.

The key driver of the global ginger market growth, according to Global Ginger Market Report 2021-2027, is increasing skin problems. Ginger’s powders are used in the cosmetic industry as adding fragrance in soaps and personal care products.

Also, the ginger is used as a condiment or flavouring agent in salad dressings, tomato ketchup and sauces, pickles or curry dishes.

According to Statista, a Germany based international business intelligence platform, Nigeria was the main producer of ginger in Africa as of 2020. The country produced over 734,000 metric tonnes.

In the said year, the firm noted that Africa produced slightly over 856,000 metric tonnes of ginger in total.

The firm said Nigeria’s ginger production volume was 647,041 metric tonnes; 2019, 700,000 in 2018 and 834,634 in 2017.

Globally, Nigeria has the 2nd largest production share of about 16 per cent after India with a production share of 33.9 per cent. In 2016 it was 522,096 metric tonnes.

Every year, Nigeria averages a production volume of over 400,000 Metric tonnes of ginger across the 36 states.

According to analysts, 2000-2006, saw a high area of ginger cultivation, averaging 169k hectares (ha), or 51.3 per cent of the global total.The second period 2007-2014, analysts said saw a jump in yields to an average 32.0k hg/ha from 2007-2010 and a decline in area harvested, to just 52.2k hectares, or 20.5per cent of the world total. This was followed by a brief spike in yields to 94.1k hg/ha in 2011 and rise in area harvested to 2013, before a reversion for both closer to 2007-2010 levels.

The third period from 2015,analysts added, saw yields catching up more sustainably to Asian levels, reaching 82.1k hg/ha as of 2019, while area harvested stabilised, and stood at 84.1k ha in 2019, or 21.8 per cent of the world total.

Early this year, National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN), urged Federal and state governments to invest in ginger production to promote its value chains, employment and boost revenue as an alternative to oil.

Its Acting President, Mikah Adamu, in Asaba, Delta State, at the inauguration of Southsouth zonal executives, charged governments to assist farmers through its Growth Enhancement Scheme by setting up more ginger companies at local government levels, where farmers are organised.

He said: “The organisation entails ginger farmers to register members from the ward levels, local government as well as the state levels to promote value development chain of ginger as a product capable of boosting wealth creation, employment opportunities and improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria.’’

-The Nation

KN