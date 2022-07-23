Nigeria lose to Zambia to finish WAFCON campaign in fourth place

NIGERIA’S Super Falcons failed to finish among the top three at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as they lost 0-1 to the Copper Queens of Zambia on Friday.

The Falcons lost in the third-place playoff game after Evarine Katungo’s 28th minute goal made the difference at the Stade Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons started the game on a good note but failed to convert their goalscoring chances.

Striker Ifeoma Onumonu had a bad day at work as she failed to live up to the billing and was substituted by Gift Monday in the second half.

Monday’s many attempts at goal were however not enough to hit the target as Nigeria fell short of a podium finish in Morocco.

This is the second time since 1998 that Nigeria will finish their WAFCON campaign in fourth place, with the first being in 2012.

Both teams have however qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.(NAN)

A.I