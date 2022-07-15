Nigeria loses fortune to IOC’s engagement of unregistered stevedores — NASO￼

THE National Association of Stevedoring Operators, NASO, has said that the country is losing billions of naira through the unregulated and illegal engagement of stevedoring contractors, by the International Oil Companies, IOCs, despite government’s directive against such practices.

Stevedores are employers of dockworkers that are usually attached to a terminal to provide dock labour services.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Comrade Bolaji Sunmola, President of NASO, said that Nigeria is losing monies through the non-payment of taxes, dues and levies to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and other agencies of government. Sunmola explained that because of the non-engagement of approved stevedores, a lot of crude exports are not recorded adding that the involvement of indigenous stevedores will stop the loss of these taxes, dues and levies and help the government keep record of the crude export.

He said: “Payment to dockworkers are stolen, all the people working on these platforms are working illegally and underpaid, NIMASA is losing its 0.5 percent of its revenue to the unwholesome practices and NPA is losing levies and dues. IOCs do not want to know the volume of crude that is being exported.

“Despite the penalties and sanctions against these illegalities, the IOCs still engages in the engagement of unregistered stevedores. The fine for illegally engaging unregistered dockworker and contractor is N1million and N5million respective.”

-Vanguard

KN