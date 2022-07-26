THE Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, says to prosper Nigeria needs honest leaders who love the country.

Adebayo stated this when he visited the national leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday in Abuja.

“God wants this country to be a great nation, a country that is prosperous and has no problem.

“What we lack is honesty, love and care to the extent that we keep accumulating wealth. Everybody knows that there is no former president of Nigeria who is 100 years old and is alive.

“If we just obey God’s laws and our constitution and are well trained at home, we will have a very good country.

“All the problems of insecurity, rising debt are as a result of our deficit in honesty. If we change our ways, God’s blessings will be upon us. There is nothing mystical in this country,” he said.

Adebayo said that the CAN believed that Nigerians should seek God’s guidance regarding the 2023 polls and that only the will of God would be done as power comes from God.

He said that religious leaders have prayed that God would allow someone with the heart for service to emerge as the president of Nigeria in 2023..

“Religious leaders have prayed that no leader of iniquity will rule Nigeria again and that God’s will be done in this country.

On his part, CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said that Adebayo came for prayers at the National Christian Centre and was prayed for.

“He came for prayers and he met with us to pray for him and to well wish him well.

“We need as many people as the Lord has touched to contest the presidency, “ he said.

Ayokunle said this would enable the people to have an array of presidential candidates to choose from.

“We want the best candidate that would do our nation good. This is our prayer,“ he said. (NAN)

C.E