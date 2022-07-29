 NIGERIA Police detains  Oloye over Senator Bwacha’s petition 

THE Nigeria Police Force have detained the Publisher of Taraba Truth and Facts Newspaper and CEO of Rock FM Jalingo, Ayodele Samuel Oloye.

The publisher was detained by the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja over a petition by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha In an alert sent to journalists on Monday morning, Ayodele had informed media colleagues that he was honouring a police invitation at the FCID In what can be described as another bad day for journalists in Nigeria, the Police at the FCID Abuja, have allegedly detained the Publisher of Taraba Truth and Facts Newspaper and CEO of Rock FM Jalingo, Ayodele Samuel Oloye over Senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s petition.

The lawmaker representing Taraba South senatorial District for the third term and also APC Taraba gubernatorial, Mr. Bwacha had petitioned the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID to investigate the publisher,, accusing him of cyber-stalling, defamation of character and frustration of ambition among others.

According to Ayodele in an alert sent to media colleagues on Monday morning, and sighted by Legit.ng, before he was allegedly detained, said: “I’m Ayodele Samuel Publisher of Taraba Truth and Facts Newspaper and CEO of Rock FM Jalingo, the first private FM radio station in Taraba State.

“I’m honouring a police invitation at the FCID, Abuja over a petition (I don’t know who the petitioners are or content of the petition) but as a law abiding citizen I have honour the invitation with a lawyer provided by the Media Rights Agenda MRA. “I feel it’s necessary to inform you and seek for your support incase things go south. While responding to the petition, Ayodele noted that all he is doing in Taraba state and beyond in course of his media duties are with objectivity, fairness, human interest, while given utmost consideration to individual rights and even posterity Be the first to get hottest news from our Editor-in-Chief

Nigerians react He said: “That is while we’ve being succeeding. We started with Taraba Truth and Facts and now we established the first ever private owned commercial radio Station in the State. “Senator Bwacha who started his own radio Station in Jalingo few days ago, petitioned the Nigerian Police to investigate us, planning to keep me in police custody to cripple Rock FM. We heard he met the Inspector General of Police one-on-one to on this issue. “It is demeaning to all Taraba South Senatorial constituents and also the entire 9th National Assembly for a three term senator Bwacha to be calling for the investigation on why a Nigerian decides to live and own a radio station in Taraba.

