Nigeria will become delight of Nations—RCCG National Overseer

THE National Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Joseph Obayemi, has declared that Nigeria would become the delight of all nations.

Obayemi spoke at the RCCG Redemption Camp during a media briefing to unveil the RCCG’s upcoming seven-day Convention themed: “The Perfect Jubilee”, which will hold from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2022.

“With great joy, delight and acknowledgement of the faithfulness of God, we wish to announce the Perfect Jubilee Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“This year’s convention is unique and important to us as a church, because it symbolises a major landmark in our epochal and divinely-orchestrated history.

“The upcoming celebration of Jubilee means a lot more than just a celebration of 70 years of existence.

“To us as a mission, Jubilee represents a year of harvest of souls into the kingdom of our God, deliverance of many from captivity and turning many slaves into kings and priests through the salvation of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“God has helped us to carry out these through our numerous outreaches across the world earlier in the year – and we are just starting.

“As a mission with commitment to the development of our nation of origin, Nigeria, Jubilee is a season where we see God liberating our nation from the many challenges the nation is currently facing.

“We are confident that indeed, Nigeria will become the delight of all nations,’’ he said.

According to him, RCCG is divinely revealed to the late Founder and General Superintendent, Rev. Josiah Akindayomi in the year 1952.

“And his obedience, zeal, trust in God and commitment to prayer and the word of God truthfully watered the mustard seed that God planted 70 years ago into a behemoth and colossal kingdom vehicle, which the world is seeing today.

“Over the last 70 years, the Redeemed Christian Church of God has taken the gospel of the Kingdom of God to more than 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved.’’

Obayemi added that the Church had been committed to human capital development and was grateful to God that millions of lives had encountered God, discovered and fulfilled their purpose through the Church.

“The church has equally impacted lives, communities and nations through our various social impact and investment programmes.’’

He said that as a covenant church that was birthed by God’s covenant and still living God’s covenant, the church was well aware of its responsibility to the Kingdom of God, its nation of origin and the world at large.

The National Overseer said that some activities to celebrate the anniversary included a ‘Jubilee Prayer Walk’, to take place around the world on July 31, 2022.

“Also, during the convention, seven prayer huts will be created at various locations in the campground for the faithful who desire to pray in seclusion.

“As part of the commitment to drive development and innovation across the nation, the church will be offering ‘Free Training In Technology and Digital Education’ to empower the youths, and 70, 000 people will be trained within a period of one year”.

According to him, different sporting competitions will also be featured, and the organisers will provide food for millions of people who will attend.

“As we expect millions of people at the Redemption Camp during the seven-day period of this year’s convention, adequate security measures have been organised.

“There will be free flow of traffic within the campground with the help of RCCG Traffic Squad. Also, there will be abundant of free food for everyone,’’ Obayemi said.

He said that hostel accommodations would be provided to many volunteer workers and attendees, and those who required elaborate accommodations should request as there were various accommodation chalets on the camp.

According to him, the convention will be transmitted live on all RCCG channels including Dove Television, RTM and all social media channels.

“We use this medium to invite all and sundry to come and experience God in a Jubilee dimension as we mark the 70th anniversary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’’.

According to the National Overseer, the RCCG affirms its commitment to global peace and the prosperity of nations, families and individuals.

“Our belief is that this year of Jubilee will mark a total turn around for the world economically and in many other ramifications.

“God will be asserting His authority as the sovereign owner and ruler of all nations”, the National Overseer said.

He thanked God for the life of the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, for exemplary leadership.

“We also use this medium to acknowledge and appreciate God in the lives of members of the leadership of the Church, pastors, ministers, workers, members.

“And other men and women of note that God has used at one point or the other to bring us to where we are today,’’ Obayemi said. (NAN)

