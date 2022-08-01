Nigerian mission in S/Africa condemns attack on movie crew

THE Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg has condemned the recent attack on a 22- member movie crew at a mining dump in West Village, Krugersdorp, Gauteng Province, South Africa.

The consulate in a statement on Monday described the July 28 attack on the crew as ‘atrocious’, noting that a Nigerian-owned firm was involved in the movie production.

It alleged that eight ladies were sexually assaulted with their valuables stolen by the attackers.

“The mission conveys its heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and pledges to support them to overcome their trauma.

“We stand ready to collaborate with South African authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the consulate said.

The consulate also urged members of the Nigerian community in South Africa to lend their full support to the authorities in their ongoing investigations.

He also urged them to remain law-abiding in their host country. (NAN)

KN