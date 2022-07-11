Nigerian pilgrims lament absence of local meals in Saudi Arabia￼

Hits: 5

NIGERIAN pilgrims for this year’s Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have lamented the absence of local dishes in the meals served at Muna.

They also complained bitterly about the late and substandard meals served at Muna and Medina.

According to them, some of the meals weren’t healthy for consumption.

The pilgrims made these complaints during visitation of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) Board to various tents in Muna.

With the board members are Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Muhammad Adamu Bulkachuwa, Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ambassador Yahaya Lawan and Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jeddah/Senior Counselor 1 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Idris Umar Kumo.

Some of the States visited including Jigawa, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kwara, Abia, FCT, Ebonyi, Ogun and Yobe.

Responding, NAHCON Chairman Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan said the Saudi Arabian government changed the usual meal arrangements.

According to him, each State used to nominate caterers in Mina but this year, Saudi government insisted to be in charge of the meal.

The commission, he said, has written to the Saudi authority on the complaints.

The commission, he added, is seeking refund of money for rejected, late and substandard meals.

Senator Bulkachuwa appealed to the pilgrims to be patient with the commission.

Ambassador Lawan promised the pilgrims that things will get better.

Nigerian government, he said, would work with their Saudi counterpart to ensure pilgrims get the best treatment in the Holy Land.

-The Nation

KN