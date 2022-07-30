NIMASA board appoints three new directors, approves promotion of 469 others

…rededicate yourselves to the Agency’s core mandates and values – Jamoh

THE Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the appointment of three new Directors, Mr. Otonye Obom, Captain Umoren Sunday Michael, and Mr. Kazir Abubakar Musa.

The Directors were promoted along with Eighteen Deputy Directors and Twenty Assistant Directors. Four hundred and Thirty-One other staff were elevated to their next grade levels.

The promotions were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Board of the Agency held at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos.

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to remain committed to the Agency’s vision of making Nigeria great through sustainable harnessing of its huge maritime potential.

Dr. Jamoh said “Congratulations to the 472 staff of the Agency whose promotions have been ratified by the NIMASA Governing Board, It is my expectation that this development will serve as a morale booster as you collectively rededicate yourselves to the delivery of our core mandates”.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring staff welfare is at the forefront in order to encourage the hard work and dedication that our staff are known for is maintained and built upon going forward. Suffice to say that the promotional exercise was rigorous to ensure our high standards are maintained.”

“On our part as Executive Management, we will continue to ensure that staff promotions are conducted as and when due as part of our commitment to human capacity development in the Agency thereby ensuring positive contributions to the nation’s economic diversification drive”.

The Governing Board enjoined the newly promoted staff to be more dedicated to their duties, saying that promotions come with addedresponsibilities.

The promotion exercise is the third under the Dr Jamoh led management since he assumed office in March 2020.

KN