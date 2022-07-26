NLC issues FG ultimatum over ASUU strike

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State chapter has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve the ongoing strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking at protest in Ikeja, Lagos NLC chairperson, Mrs Agnes Sessy, urged government to act or risk another #ENDSARS protest.

The NLC and other university unions took to the streets of Lagos to protest the ongoing ASUU strike on Tuesday.

She said: “If the Federal Government does not resolve the strike within two weeks, there would be nationwide mass protest. In fact, the ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play.”

