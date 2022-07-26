THE Lagos State Government has urged motorists to remain calm despite the protest rally of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ikeja and its environs.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

The NLC and its affiliates, early on Tuesday, began a two-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions in the public universities.

The protesting unionists converged on Ikeja roundabout and marched down to the state secretariat in Alausa, carrying placards and chanting songs.

Policemen were on hand to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The protest, being held nationwide, is in solidarity with striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions who have been on strike.

The striking unions are at loggerheads with the Federal Government over some unfulfilled agreements.

The ASUU strike has kept students in affected public universities at home since Feb. 14.

Oladeinde said that the NLC protest had hindered free vehicular movement from Ikeja Under Bridge, through Allen to Alausa, and other parts of Ikeja.

“I want to assure motorists that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are already stationed at Junctions and major routes to manage movement during the protest,” he said.

The commissioner advised the motoring public to cooperate with the LASTMA officials to minimise inconvenience in movement.

Meanwhile, Agness Sessi, the NLC Lagos Chairperson, has led the protesting members to the Alausa seat of Government.

She led them to hand over the chapter’s letter of requests to the state governor for onward delivery to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sessi thanked the state government for the reception accorded the members, and urged the authorities to attend to their requests, to avert an industrial action.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, led other government officials to receive the unionists on behalf of the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She said that the peaceful way the members conducted the protest, depicts maturity of the people.

The commissioner said that the message presented by NLC would get to the governor without delay.

She described the governor as a listening person that would ensure the needful was done to assuage the feelings of the people.(NAN)

