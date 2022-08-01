NLNG creates websites for Nigeria prizes

BY Christabel Ejenike

A list of 107 entries for the Nigeria prize for science was handed over to the judges of the prize on May 11, 2022. This happened on May 11, 2022 at Sheraton hotel Ikeja during the ceremonial handover of the list.

The NLNG Nigeria prize for science is one of the categories of the NLNG prizes among the other prizes includes the Nigeria prize for literature and the Nigeria prize for literary criticism.

Present at the occasion were Members of the panel Prof Barth Nnaji, a former minister of science and technology and a former minister of power, Prof. Baba Yusuf Abubakar, Prof. Christian Ugwu Agbo, Nike Akande, and Mohammed Magaji. This panel also includes the judges for the price list.

Speaking on the handover was the General Manager external relations, Andy Odey who was represented by Anne-Marie Palmer said that the Nigeria price of science celebrates excellence in science breakthrough and the price is thrown open to any Nigerian from anywhere in the world who can proffer solutions to the problems bedeviling the country through scientific innovations. Still speaking on the matter Anne-Marie noted that the organisation only seeks out for excellence and will not award entries that do not deserve it, she reiterated the case of 2021 prize that none of the entries was found worthy of the prize.

Anne-Marie also announced that the NLNG prices now has a website www.thenigeriaprizes.org and that the website will serve as the submission portal for entries and will also provide information, processes about the prizes. She also said that the site will be used to get feedback about the prizes from the public and stakeholders.

First published on- May. 12, 2022 @ 17:2O GMT | C.E