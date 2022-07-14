NNL: Doma United FC defeat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0

DOMA United FC of Gombe State on Thursday defeated visiting Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 in a Match Day 20 fixture of the 2021/2022 Nigeria National League (NNL).

In the match played at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe, Haruna Aliyu and Muhammad Muhammad scored the two goals in the 39th and 65th minutes of the game to hand victory to Doma United.

Umar Sadiq, coach of Doma United said he was excited for taking the maximum points so as to secure promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sadiq said his boys showed commitment and hard work and “I really give them kudos for playing to instruction and coming all out to get the three points.”

He said that with the three points and two matches to go, his team had secured the NPFL ticket with a difference of eight points.

Sadiq said his boys would continue to fight to secure the remaining six points from the two games.

He commended the club’s supporters for coming out en masse to show their support and commitment, saying that fans are the heart of football.

Addo Suleiman, coach of Jigawa Golden Stars said “I have nothing to say since I have lost the match; so please allow me.

“Besides whatever I say will not have any effect on anything since we lost the match,“ he said.

Doma United now have 36 points with two matches to go and top the NNL 2021/2022 Northern Conference A2 table while Jigawa Golden Stars occupy second position with 28points. (NAN)