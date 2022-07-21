No death recorded during ‘Operation Eagle Eye’ – NEMA

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Abuja Operations Office, has said that no death was recorded during the recently concluded ‘Operation Eagle Eye,’ in the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Operation Eagle Eye’ is an exercise periodically carried out, in collaboration with stakeholders during festive seasons.

The operation was aimed at reducing and responding to emergency situations.

Mr Justin Uwazuruonye, Head, NEMA Abuja Operations Office, disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Thursday in Abuja.

Uwazuruonye said that the agency and other relevant stakeholders had deployed their personnel to strategic routes for the operation.

He added that the exercise, which began on July 8 and ended on July 13, was done to sensitise road users on the need to embrace safety measures during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“NEMA and other stakeholders were normally deployed personnel to various routes in and out of Abuja and these personnel were usually stationed at two strategic points.

“City gate, Airport road, Giri junction, Gwagwalada axis, AYA, Kugbo and Keffi axis.

“The stakeholders include the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Red Cross and NEMA’s Executive Volunteers.

“The exercise was a step to further prepare for eventualities that might arise in cases of emergencies.

”It is to ensure that the agency is ready to respond to accidents, emergencies or other forms of disasters that could occur during the Sallah celebration,”he added.

Uwazuruonye added that only one alert was received during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, saying, ”we responded to it immediately.

“However, two victims, who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital and there were no reported deaths,” he said.

Uwazuruonye, while appreciating the stakeholders for a job well done, however, called for greater collaboration as they responded to emergency situations.

He also advised motorists and residents of Abuja and its environs to always obey traffic rules, to reduce road traffic crashes.(NAN)

A.I