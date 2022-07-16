No DSS advisory before Buhari on APC running mate – Presidency

THE presidency yesterday said there was no advisory before President Muhammadu Buhari from the Department of State Service (DSS) on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, described the report as “a false story”.

“We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the running mate of our party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports,” the statement read.

An online news platform not Daily Trust had said an intelligence report by the DSS revealed that the APC presidential candidate’s decision to nominate a fellow Muslim as vice-presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election was a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilise Nigeria.

It said the classified report was sent to President Buhari by the State Security Service.

-Daily Trust

