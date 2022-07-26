North’s APC Speakers endorse Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate￼

THE Speakers of the States of Assemblies in the North, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima ahead of next year’s presidential election.

This was made known in a statement by the Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani.

According to the statement, Zailani, who is the Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Speakers’ Forum described the combination as a winning formula for the ruling APC.

“As chairman of the Northern States Speakers’ Forum, I am informing the public that Speakers under the platform of our great party have resolved to support our presidential candidate and his running mate to emerge victorious at next year’s general election,” the statement said.

The statement described Tinubu and Shettima as brilliant minds that will chart a progressive path for Nigeria.

Zailani, therefore, called on all party faithful as well as patriotic Nigerians across party, religious and ethnic divides to embrace Tinubu and Shettima.

-The Nation

KN