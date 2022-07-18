NPFL: Doma United FC coach attributes promotion to commitment, sacrifice

COACH Saidu Umar of Doma United FC has attributed his team’s promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to commitment, sacrifice and hard work.

Umar who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Monday, added that their journey to NPFL was tough and challenging.

He said his team approached every match in the Nigeria National League (NNL) with optimism and determination and “that has really helped us in picking every maximum points away”.

He said his players, management of the club and the coaching crew had expected a better outing in the NNL and were always united in their quest to finish strong.

“In football, commitment, determination, sacrifice and unity are very important if you want to make impact; you must have all these intact.

“My players really did well because sometimes they play beyond my instruction by sacrificing more to ensure that they win matches for the fans and club.”

The coach expressed confidence that his side would do well in the 2022/2023 NPFL and “ we will spring surprises by winning the league.

“This is the first time ever we are playing in the NNL and we were able to secure promotion; so nothing stops us from winning the league in our first appearance”.

Umar, also called “Sasa” by fans of the club, said the supporters played key roles in their success in the NNL and “to me fans are the heart of football.”

“I want to also commend the Chairman of the club, Alhaji Suleiman Umar who had been the sole sponsor of the club; we are grateful to him,” he said.

NAN reports that Doma United nicknamed “Savannah Tigers”, established in 1994, secured promotion to NPFL after defeating Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 on Thursday.

By the result, the club has 36 points with two matches to go and top the NNL 20212022 Northern Conference A2 table while Jigawa Golden Stars occupy second position with 28 points.

The club on June 16 won the 2022 Gombe State FA Cup, defeating an NPFL side, Gombe United FC in the final played at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.(NAN)

C.E