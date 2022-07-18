NPFL: Rangers Int’l spirit high, despite loss of continental slot

Rangers

RANGERS Int’l of Enugu have described their campaign at the just concluded NPFL 2021/2022 season as successful in spite of its inability to book a place on the continent.

Emeka Ugwuarua, Administrative Secretary of Rangers FC said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Rangers Int’l FC also known as the Flying Antelopes ended the League at the Awka Township Station on Sunday with an emphatic 2-0 over Akwa United of Uyo with goals by Samuel Pam in the 17th and 66th minutes of the game.

Rangers of Enugu finished 5th on the final League table with 56 points, 15 wins, 12 draws and 12 losses after 38 matches behind Rivers United, Plateau United, Remo Stars of Abeokuta and Kwara United of Ilorin who were 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Ugwuarua said the club executed the season with home ground outside the state but were able to remain in topflight while other clubs that had similar predicament battled with relegation all through.

“I can say that Rangers International did very well in spite of playing home away from home, some clubs which found themselves in our position struggled with relegation.

“Being on the continent was actually our target but the game of football is not usually predictable, as fate would have it, we could not make it,” he said.

The administrator however, said the club would interrogate the events of the season with the aim of finding out the core factors responsible for their inability to earn a slot on the continent.

He said, “there is always room for improvement, we shall look into what happened, the reasons why we could not meet our targets”.

Ugwuarua appreciated football fans in Awka who had adopted the club as their own for the massive support they enjoyed during their home matches.

He promised that Rangers FC would continue to entertain them with aesthetic and result oriented games as a payback for their time and love for the club.

“Thanks to Awka supporters who made Awka a home for us, there was not much difference between playing in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, our traditional home and the Awka township stadium, so we were really at home.

“We want to appreciate our fans and promise them that we shall be back and better next session, we shall make them proud,” he said.

The club official thanked Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State for providing moral, political and financial support required for successful execution of the league season.

According to him, Rangers remain the only club in NPFL that is not owing any player salary, allowances, appearance fees all these contributed to our success.(NAN)

C.E