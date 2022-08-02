NRM denies collapsing structures into APC in Katsina

THE Katsina chapter of the National Rescue Movement (NRM)has faulted claims that it has collapsed its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 general election.

The state NRM secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Birchi, said this in a statement in Katsina on Tuesday.

“A story posted on some media outlets and pictures attached to support the claim are not just laughable but some tactic to distract NRM, which we deemed as political scandal,” he said.

According to him, the identifiable faces in pictures posted, were three persons who happened to be former members of the party.

“Unknown to them, NRM had updated its membership register at the recent ward, local government and state congresses as well as national convention.

“However, individuals are free to associate or pursue their interest or fortune in any party, but it is mischievous to use the name of NRM.

“While we wish to take legal action against the trio, we explore all NRM members and the general public to disregard the social media claims, as NRM was ready to participate in all the elections in 2023,” Birchi said.(NAN)

