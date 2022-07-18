Nsikak Etim crowned winner of second Gov. Diri national scrabble championship

NSIKAK Etim has emerged winner of the Masters Category of the second edition of Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship which ended on Saturday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The Akwa Ibom State player who is ranked fourth in the Nigeria Scrabble Federation ranking, recorded 12 wins with a plus 1082 cumulative spread to win the trophy and N500,000 prize money.

Etim took over from Oshevire Avwenagha, who won the maiden edition with 11 wins with 617 cumulative to win last year’s edition at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre, Onopa.

Akoofure Orughele of Delta State won the intermediate category while Burogha Douglas from Bayelsa was winner in the Opens event, just as Jacob Jonah emerged the Veterans category champion.

There was also a new champion in the students event as another champion from Federal Government College Odi, Adeleke John, dethroned defending champions, Ikoko David, while young chess prodigy Deborah Quickpen and Sunshine Ekperi got consolation prices.

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, while declaring the championship close, reaffirmed government’s commitment in using sports as a tool to engage the youth and take their minds from crime and criminality.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated that Bayelsa was ready to host more national sporting events, noting that the state had achieved remarkable successes in sports in the last two years.

He urged all the winners to be more focused and not to see their success as the ultimate goal but thrive to become world champions.

Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Daniel Igali congratulated the winners for showing their skills, describing Bayelsa as the capital of sports in Nigeria.

Igali, noted that the goal of the state government was to make Bayelsa the hub of sports in the country by hosting national competitions.

President of the Scrabble Federation Toke Aka, said in the last eight years the federation had not witnessed what they experienced in Bayelsa this year, stating that he was not surprised because sports had become part of the state.

While commending government for investing in sports, Aka noted that immediately after the National Sports Festival this year, the Nigeria Scrabble Federation would have its own festival that would last for three days and an inter club championship.

Also, chairman Bayelsa State Scrabble Association Daniel Alabrah, said the Governor Diri Scrabble Competition had become the biggest scrabble event in Nigeria

He said the championship afforded Bayelsa State an opportunity to produce young scrabble players for the country.

Alabrah explained that the introduction of the students category generated interests that reflected in the high number of participants in the showpiece.

The winners of the masters category Nsikak Etim, intermediate category Akoofure Orughele and Burogha Douglas of open category, said they were elated to come out victorious.

They said the Championship afforded them opportunity to compete with the best in Africa.

About 272 scrabble players across the country participated in five categories: Masters, Intermediate, Open, Schools and Veterans in the two day event which took place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

Winners went home with trophies and total cash prizes of five million Naira. (NAN)

