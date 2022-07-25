NYCN hails NASENI’s proposed skills acquisition centre in Keffi

THE National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has been commended for proposing to establish its skills acquisition centre in Keffi.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Keffi Local Government Chapter, Nasarawa State, made the commendation in a statement in Keffi on Sunday.

He commended NESENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, for choosing Keffi as the location for the North-Central skills acquisition centre.

The youth leader said the centre would provide skill-learning opportunities for the people of the area when it came on stream.

According to him, it will enable youths in the area to imbibe skills that will make them to become self-reliant.

”The proposed centre will help tackle unemployment, poverty and insecurity in Keffi to a reasonable extent,” he said.

The NYCN official also commended NASENI for setting up a committee for the symbolic inauguration of the agency’s North-Central Zonal Agricultural Machinery Equipment Development Institute, Lafia.

Idris said that the establishment of the skills acquisition centre in Keffi and the institute in Lafia by NASENI was a good omen to the state.

He said that the projects were a demonstration of the Federal Government’s resolve to tackle poverty in the country.

He commended the President Buhari-led governnment for providing the needed funding for the agency to perform its functions.

”The agency has been able to prove its mettle and delivered on its core mandates.

”It has done so well in terms of technology transfer, training, food security and agriculture mechanisation,” he said.(NAN)

C.E