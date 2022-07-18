NYSC deploys 1,600 corps members to Gombe State

NO fewer than 1,600 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been deployed to Gombe State for the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation for the mandatory one year service.

Mrs Ada Imoni, the NYSC coordinator in the state said this in a statement issued on Monday in Gombe by Ms Margaret Dakama, the scheme’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state.

According to Imoni, orientation for the youth corps members is expected to begin from July 20 to August 9.

According to her, the corps members are to report at NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of the state as registration will begin on Wednesday.

“Management of the National Youth Service Corps has approved the conduct of the 2022 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course to hold from July 20 through August 9, 2022 across the country.

“Gombe state is expecting about 1,600 prospective corps members to report at NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp Amada, Gombe State,” she said.

Imoni said since the scheme prioritised the health of corps members, all necessary health measures had been taken to ensure that corps members’ wellbeing and health were not compromised.

Hence, she said that all extant procedures for the registration of prospective corps members would be done with strict observance of COVID-19 and other health protocols.

“Participants will undergo the COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test before entry into the Camp, no one will be allowed into the Camp without passing through COVID-19 screening and testing at the camp gate.”

The state coordinator while praying for a hitch-free exercise solicited the cooperation and support of stakeholders in according the prospective corps members’ warm reception on arrival. (NAN)

