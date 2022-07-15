Obasanjo bags Zambia’s highest honour

A former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been awarded Zambia’s highest award, the Order of the Eagle by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Two former Presidents, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson of Liberia and Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone also got similar honour at the colourful ceremony on Thursday, in Lusaka, the country’s capital.

Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi said the honours were contained in a government official gazette, which was made available on Wednesday.

Akinyemi said in the publication with No 7146, Vol. LVIII, No. 72, the gazette notice No.1067 of 2022 of the Constitution of Zambia notifying the public of the honours, was signed by the Acting Secretary of the Cabinet, P.K Kangwa.

Reacting on behalf of awardees, Obasanjo said the honour would serve as an encouragement to do more for the continent.

-Daily Trust

KN