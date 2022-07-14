Obi campaigns for Lasun in Osogbo￼

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi yesterday stormed Osogbo, the Osun State capital, to rally support for the governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuf.

Obi, at the rally, said: “We want to recover your future, they have no job, no food, your children are not in school, their children are schooling overseas, this is the time for you to recover Nigeria; this is the time for you to take back Nigeria. They owe salaries and pensions, those people working hard have not been paid.

“Somebody said they will labour till death, when they talk like that, when they show you hatred, LP will show them love, there is dignity in labour. LP said we want to move Nigeria from consumption to production, you cannot do production without labour, so there is dignity in labour and those who have laboured will get their reward, that is what we want to do in Nigeria, we don’t want monkey to work again, bamboo go chop.

“Vote for LP so that your children can have a job, vote for people that will work for you. We want to change Nigeria, and the only way we can change Nigeria is to remove all these people who have put Nigeria to where it is in the last 23 years. This is time for them to go, 23 years no road, no school no water no food no light, they must go.”

Similarly, Lasun said: “I read something that I’ll not get votes, but it will shock them. Saturday is here already. Hope you heard they invaded my house with guns. If truly they came to my house the first time, if truly they came to my house and I’m inside with my family, everyone involved in the attack and we’re now saying in the news that I am lying, I put them in God’s hands and their generations.

“Politics is about your capacity to articulate your position and your intention to serve the people. But they are not serving us. Vote for Labour Party.”

-The Nation

KN