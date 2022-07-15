Ogun police arrest two over pastor’s abduction￼

THE police yesterday arrested two persons in connection with the abduction of a pastor identified as Mapai Samuel of Zoe Family International church in the Odo Eran area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

One of the suspects is a woman identified as Ibikunle Opeyemi.

Opeyemi and Kadiri Jamiu were arrested after policemen at Aregbe Divisional Headquarters were informed that two men accompanied by a woman invaded the church while the pastor was preaching at about 8pm, The Nation learnt.

The invaders were said to have dragged the pastor out to an unknown destination.

The abductors also reportedly called shortly after the abduction to demand ransom.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said DPO Aregbe Division, Ikechukwu Gabriel and some detectives trailed the abductors to their hideout in the Adigbe area of Abeokuta and apprehended them.

One of the men escaped, it was said.

Oyeyemi said the lady among them claimed she had a business relationship with the pastor but the cleric shortchanged her.

So she contacted the suspects to abduct him to teach him a lesson.

-The Nation

