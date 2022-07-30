Ogunbiyi calls on international communities to sanction APC, Tinubu over vote buying in Ekiti

THE governorship candidate of Accord, Akin Ogunbiyi, has called on the international communities to sanction the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its presidential flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu, over the widely reported vote buying in the last Ekiti state election.

Ogunbiyi bared his mind when the International Observers Pre-Election Team visited him at his party secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Besides, the insurance magnate said going by the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, he was sure the commission would conduct a free and fair election in the state.

The Accord candidate noted that three days to the Ekiti election, Tinubu was clearly heard telling the indigenes “No vote… no money” and this was proved during the polls when the APC embarked on massive vote buying.

“The British Government and the international communities cannot pretend they didn’t know what happened in Ekiti state where money was massively released for vote buying.

“You heard Tinubu, who was aiming at becoming the president of this country was saying. He and others and their families need to be sanctioned. And if he did that in Ekiti and go free, Osun is his state, he will do the worse here.

“I don’t have money to buy vote and I am not a violent person. I joined the governorship race to liberate my people from the economic shackle and poor status quo of the state.

“Do not just observe election, nip election abnormalities and irregularities. Ensure you sanction and prosecute vote buyers. As it was visible to the blind at the previous election of Ekiti state.

“Your function would be valued by fulfilling your objectives to humanity without fear or favour and ensuring peoples’ votes count and electioneering is fair and just in Osun state.

“The votes of Osun state voters should speak for the person they want as their governor and not by the security challenges or money that will serve as a gag to their neck to disenfranchise them of their choice on the election day,” he stated.

While noting that he was confidence of victory going by his campaign, the Accord flag-bearer also complained about violence unleashed by both the APC and the PDP on his party where thugs of the two parties were going around destroying his billboards.

Fisrt published June 29, 2022 @ 14:54 GMT | AI.