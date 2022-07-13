Okei-Odumakin eulogieses Soyinka at 88

DR Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise, has described Prof. Wole Soyinka as a legend who is still marching against tyranny at 88

Okei-Odumakin in a goodwill message to celebrate the renowned playwright and Nobel Laureate prize winner in Literature, said that he is a great man giving space and study to humanity with full-blown silver strands.

Okei-Odumakin who is also a Nigerian Human Rights Activist said: “the Lion is our Jewel, a Laureate is aging like fine wine on this turbulent globe.

“His tenor still strikes today as it did in the 60s.

“The strides of our own WS all through 87 and counting have been of immense benefit to generations.

“We greet Kongi again as we shall do again. Happy birthday to Prof. Wole Soyinka,” (NAN)

