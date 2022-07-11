Okocha speaks on meeting Oliver Kahn years after famous Bundesliga goal￼

Hits: 2

FOOTBALL legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has joined forces with Bundesliga to discover budding talents capable of stepping into his shoes.

Speaking on Saturday during the opening ceremony of a new five-a-side football pitch built by the German premier league, Bundesliga, in Lagos, Okocha said efforts were on to discover budding football talents through the project.

Okocha became an instant household name in Germany when he scored one of the most iconic goals in football after a sensational dribble of Oliver Kahn and five defenders before he found the back of the net.

On Saturday, Okocha said he met with the goalkeeper after that game and emphasised that they remain friends.

“Well, I have seen him after that. We are not enemies; we are all just doing our jobs and I am delighted I scored that goal. It was a goal that introduced me to Europe and it is still a special goal,” he said.

The new pitch built at LSDPC Estate, Meran, Lagos, is part of Bundesliga’s programme for global pitch refurbishment activation in support of football, with the novel event tagged ‘Common Ground.’

The Bundesliga legend noted that the facility will ‘keep youths away from trouble,’ promising to visit the pitch “from time to time.

Also speaking on the project, the community noted the structure would help curb the menace in their society and promised to maintain it.

“Bundesliga didn’t just put this here. They are exposing us to the world,” a representative of the youth said.

Explaining the project, StarTimes’ Public Relations Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said the pitch is one of many developmental projects the broadcast outfit is involved in.

“StarTimes realises the huge potential Nigeria has to offer the world. Thus, as media partners and exclusive broadcaster of Bundesliga in Nigeria, we are committed to see the next Okocha emerge.

“We are also passionate to see that all Nigerians can afford to enjoy their favourite sports at home. Thus, we have made our football offerings very affordable for all,” Ibeabuchi said.”

Ibeabuchi disclosed that Bundesliga would take a ‘sensational turn’ in the new season starting in August, as Sadio Mane and other top stars join the league.

“All Bundesliga matches air live and in HD exclusively on StarTimes,” he said.

-The Guardian

KN