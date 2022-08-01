Okowa felicitates Diete-Spiff at 80

GOV. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, on his 80th birth anniversary.

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba.

He said that the traditional ruler, a distinguished soldier and administrator, had since ascending the throne 44 years ago provided purposeful leadership for his people and the Niger Delta.

Okowa said that Diete-Spiff had continued to use his good office as Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, to support the growth and development of the state through peaceful and meaningful engagements with government and other stakeholders.

According to him, Diete-Spiff contributed immensely to the development of Rivers and Bayelsa states when he was military governor of the old Rivers State.

He said that the Twon-Brass ruler deserved to be celebrated for attaining 80 years, and in good health, noting that he would continue to be remembered for the landmark projects he executed as a military governor of old Rivers state.

Okowa joined the royal family and entire people of Twon-Brass at home and in the diaspora in celebrating the octogenarian monarch on the landmark in his journey of life.

He prayed that God would continue to bless the renowned traditional ruler with great wisdom, good health and strength to continue to lead the people of his kingdom.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly celebrate with His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to grant you more wisdom and divine health to continue serving mankind,” he said.(NAN)

