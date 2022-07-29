Okowa mourns Amb. Clark

GOVERNOR of Delta, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled the Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of the state over the passing of Amb. Blessing Clark.

Clark, a foremost diplomat and younger brother of South-South and Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, died on Tuesday in Lagos at 92.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, Okowa, said the demise of Amb. Clark was a great loss to the family and humanity given his invaluable contributions to the country and the world.

He stated that the deceased was a quintessential diplomat, who served meritoriously at the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I send my profound condolences to Pa E.K Clark and the larger Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family on the passing of Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark.

“We remember with fond memories his regale services to the world as an astute diplomat of international repute.

“We pray God to grant his soul eternal repose and give fortitude to the entire family to bear the irreparable loss,” Okowa stated.(NAN)

