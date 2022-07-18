Okowa’s aide urges new Delta NAWOJ executive to uphold tenets of journalism

MR Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has congratulated Sonia Unobunjo on her emergence as 5th Delta Chairperson of Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Unobunjo defeated her only opponent, Anthonia Mowah, in the election on Friday in Asaba with 107 votes as against Mowah’s 46 votes.

Ifeajika in his congratulatory message on Monday in Asaba, wished the newly-elected NAWOJ leader and members of her executive a successful tenure.

He expressed optimism for a sustained cordial working relationship between his office and NAWOJ.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the Governor’s media team, I convey our hearty and warm felicitations to you on your election as the Chairperson of Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Delta State chapter.

“I have followed your leadership trajectory and contributions to unionism in the journalism practice in Delta, and I’m not surprised that your colleagues in the state chapter of the association found you worthy to lead them.

“As a thorough professional, it’s expected that you will ensure that the tenets of journalism are upheld at all times by practitioners in the state.

“This, certainly, will protect the nobility and integrity of the profession and ensure that credibility is not compromised in any circumstance.

“May God Almighty guide you in your service to your members, the state and nation,” Ifeajika said (NAN)

C.E