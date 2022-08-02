Oluwasanmi, former NAN Board chairman is dead

THE family of Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi has announced the passing on of the former chairman of the Board of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Mr Oyewole Oluwasanmi and Mrs Oyeyemi Arikawe, son and daughter of the deceased, on behalf of the family.

The family said that Oluwasanmi, who hailed from Ipetu ljesa in Oriade Local Government Area in Osun, died on July 14.

Late Oluwasanmi was appointed the chairman of NAN Governing Board in 1992.

He also served in the Department of Customs and Excise in 1968 and rose to the position of Area Administrator of Tin Can Island and Calabar Ports before he voluntarily retired from service in January 1987.

“In 1995, he was appointed by the then Federal Military Government as a member of Committee for States and Local Governments Creation.

“The committee recommended the creation of Ekiti, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Gombe, Zamfara and Bayelsa States which were created in 1996.

“The funeral rites for Chief Oluwasanmi will commence from Sept. 7, culminating with interment on Sept. 10 at Ipetu Ijesa, Osun State”, the family said. (NAN)

