One escapes death in Lagos collapsed building￼

A female adult has reportedly escaped death at the scene of a building collapse which occurred at Number 15, Oke-Arin Street, Ilupeju/Palm Grove in Lagos State.

The abandoned Two-storey building reportedly collapsed to ground Zero in the early hours of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

It was learnt that the incident occurred due to aging of the structure which had fast delapidated.

However, the incident did not record any loss of life save for an adult male who sustained minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Vanguard gathered that the affected building has been cordoned off to prevent any threat.

In his updates about the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, an abandoned 2 -storey building collapsed to ground zero.

“Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about due to aging of the structure.

“Fortunately,no loss of life. However, one adult male sustained minor injury and has been taken to hospital.

“The affected building has been condoned off in order to prevent any threat.

“Operation concluded and Cobra team heading back to base,”

-Vanguard

KN