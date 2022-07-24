Onisan mourns as Apeju of Ilupeju-Ekiti joins ancestors at 82

OBA Gabriel Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti and Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has commiserated with the people of Ilupeju-Ekiti over the passing of the Apeju of Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oba Olaleye Oniyelu.

Adejuwon, in a statement he personally signed in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, also commiserated with the Apeju-in-Council and the royal family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Apeju of Ilupeju-Ekiti in Oye-Ekiti Local Government Area joined his ancestors on Friday at the age of 82 after reigning for 42 years.

The Onisan noted that Oba Oniyelu led the people of Ilupeju-Ekiti with utmost diligence and unassuming dedication since he assumed the throne in February, 1980.

“Late Oba Olaleye Oniyelu is a peace loving person, preaches fairness, love and promote peaceful-existence with traditional rulers in Oye Local Government Area.

“The late Oba would long be remembered in the history of the Ilupeju-Ekiti community and Ekiti State as an exemplary traditional ruler.

“On behalf of myself, the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and the good people of Ekiti, I extend condolences to the good people of Ilupeju-Ekiti, the Apeju-in-Council and the immediate family members of the late Oba Emmanuel Olaleye Oniyelu.

“I prayed God to repose the soul of the departed Oba and comfort the family and the people of Ilupeju-Ekiti,” the Onisan said. (NAN)

