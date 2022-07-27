OPEC daily basket price stood at $109.35 a barrel Tuesday

THE price of OPEC basket of 13 crudes stood at $109.35 a barrel on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, compared with $106.27 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes, ORB, is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

