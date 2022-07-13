Open Defecation: NGO builds toilets, borehole for Enugu community

THE Later Day Saints Charity, an NGO, in collaboration with the Enugu State Government has built toilets and a borehole to help end open defecation in the state.

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, Ministry of Water Resources, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on Wednesday.

Ogbu said the toilet project had been completed through the help of the Ministry of Water Resources which comprised two toilets of four cabins each and would soon be handed over to the market authority for usage.

He said the borehole project which had reached 90 per cent completion, was situated at Amufie Community in Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state.

The coordinator said the programme was in line with the state government’s plans to eradicate the open defecation within the metropolis and the rural areas.

NAN reports that Later Day Saints Charity had been in existence since 2014, with the aim of touching people’s lives around the world.(NAN)

