Osun 2022: INEC sets up room for central collation as results trickle in￼

THE Independent National electoral commission (INEC) is currently setting up the central collation centre at the state headquarters for results to be announced.

The final collation of result is expected to take place at the State Collation Centre, INEC office situated in Osogbo.

As at time of report, The Nation observed different media outlets, journalists were setting up at the centre.

The Nation learnt the returning officer who will announce the result is the Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Although staffs of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to be sighted, a source told The Nation that the process will begin very much later in the night spanning till next day.

Security operatives comprising police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Army have been stationed strategically at both entrances leading to the commission’s office.

Staff of INEC and agents of political parties are however still busy at various collation centres to get results across various units.

-The Nation

KN