Osun Election: Atiku, Okowa, Ayu rally support for Adeleke

THE Peoples Democratic party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday stormed Osogbo to canvass votes for the party’s governorship candidate Sen. Ademola Adeleke, for the July 16 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the PDP stalwarts were also at the mega rally of the party to support Adeleke.

They include the PDP National Chairman, Ayu Iyorcha, the Chairman of PDP Governor’s forum, Aminu Tambuwal, former Vice-president Nnamadi Sambo and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

In his remarks, Atiku appealed to electorate in the state to vote PDP and Adeleke.

He also appealed to them to protect their votes from being stolen.

” Do not allow them to steal your votes like they did in 2018.

” Osun is a PDP state and I appeal to you to vote for the party and safeguard your votes,” Atiku said.

In his remarks, Ayu also appealed to electorate to vote for the party on Saturday.

He said, ” there is darkness in Osun. We want light and that is why we want you to vote for PDP and Adeleke on Saturday”.

Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor, also urged the electorate to vote PDP for the restoration of good values and governance.

He said that a vote for PDP on Saturday would bring progress and prosperity in the state.

On his part, Sambo urged registered voters to vote for PDP on Saturday.

The Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Akindele Adekunle, also urged the electorate to vote for the party.

“Osun people have decided to vote for Ademola Adeleke. Vote for prosperity, vote for PDP.”

In his remarks, Adeleke commended the party members for coming out en mass for the campaign.

He said a vote for him and PDP was a vote for progress.

Adeleke said if elected, he would ensure prompt payment of salaries, pension and also give financial autonomy to local government .(NAN)

