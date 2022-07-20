Osun Election : Olowu congratulates Adeleke, calls for peace

THE Olowu of Kuta , Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun on Tuesday congratulated Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Governor-elect of Osun State and urged him to maintain peace.

Makama , who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) in Osogbo , commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the peaceful conduct of the election.

The traditional ruler charged Adeleke to be magmanimous in victory and also ensure his programme reflected the wishes of the people .

On the achievements of the outgoing Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the traditional ruler thanked the governor for his diligent services to the people of Osun .

He further said Oyetola was prudent in the management of the meagre resources available, in spite of the challenges .

Makama , however , urged the citizens of the state to support political leaders in whatever capacity, to enable them to succeed .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that INEC Returning Officer , Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on July 16, announced Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the 2022 Osun governorship election.

Adeleke polled 403, 371 votes across the state to defeat the All Progressive Congress ( APC) governorship candidate, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, and other political parties in the recently concluded election. (NAN )