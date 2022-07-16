Osun Election: Oyetola, wife vote in Boripe LGA

GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cast his vote along with his wife in the Osun State governorship election.

The couple voted on Saturday at about 11:04 am at polling unit 2 Ward 1, Local Authority Primary School in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Oyetola and his wife arrived at the polling station at about 10:37 am after which they joined the queue to cast their votes.

They were welcomed by a cheering crowd of supporters, some of whom are in the queue waiting to also cast their votes.

Some minutes after joining the queue, the governor and his wife took turns to get accredited by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

After they were cleared, they picked up their ballot papers and proceeded to the cubicle where they cast their votes and deposited the paper in the ballot box.

-Channels

KN