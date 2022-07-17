Osun election, sign that Nigeria shall be great again – PDP chair

THE Lagos State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Philips Aivoji, says INEC’s conduct and outcome of Saturday’s Osun governorship election is a sign that Nigeria shall be great again.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP candidate Sen. Ademola Adeleke, defeated the incumbent Gov. Gboyega Oyetola to emerge winner.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closet rival, Oyetola, the candidate of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

Speaking to NAN on phone while on transit from Osun to Lagos, Aivoji said that the outcome of the poll was a signal that hope was not lost for the country and its electoral system.

He said: “That is the voice of the people; that is what the people want. Despite the power of the incumbent and against all odds, the people stood their ground.

“This is a sign that Nigeria shall be great again.

“We hope things will continue like this where people will come out and vote for whosoever they want and their will won’t be subverted. This is the way we can build Nigeria.”

Aivoji commended the electoral umpire and security for ensuring free, fair and credible election in the state.

The chairman said that PDP’s electoral victory in Osun was an indication of a great hope for PDP in 2023.

“Our victory in Osun election means victory for the PDP all the way in 2023. All our candidates beginning from our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the House of Assembly candidates will have total victory.

“This is a good omen for PDP and I can assure you that PDP is not going to lose any election any more,” Aivoji said.

NAN reports that the PDP won in 17 local government areas, while APC won in 13. (NAN)

