Osun election won’t be inconclusive this time, INEC assures

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the 2022 governorship election in Osun will not be declared inconclusive.

In 2018, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading when the election was declared inconclusive.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) subsequently won the rerun election.

On Sunday, protesters had stormed the INEC collation centre in Osogbo, the state capital, demanding that the exercise should end on first ballot.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of the final collation exercise, supervising INEC National Commissioner, Prof Kunle Ajayi, said the election would end on first ballot.

He disclosed that the results of the 30 Local Government Areas had been uploaded to the INEC portal.

-Daily Trust

KN