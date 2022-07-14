‘Over 2.3m living with breast cancer, 700,000 die yearly’

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Dove-Haven Foundation (DHF) has said that over 2.3m people were currently diagnosed with Breast Cancer and that 700, 000 people have died from it globally.

The executive director of DHF, Dr Ekundayo Samuel disclosed this at Isanlu, Yagba East L.G.A of Kogi State, saying breast cancer had taken over as the leading cancer type globally from lung cancer.

“In Nigeria, as of today within a five-year period, four out of five cancer patients hardly survive the disease,” he said, adding that despite lack of accurate data, breast cancer is still the leading cancer type in Nigeria and many people are dying from the disease yearly.

Dr Samuel stated further that DHF remained one of the very few cancer-focused NGOs that centred its activities in rural communities because of its belief that people in the rural areas also have the right to access cancer care benefits.

Dr Alhassan Umar Adamu, the President of the Nigerian Cancer Society noted that Nigeria has very few professionals (Clinical Oncologists) to match the multitude of cancer patients in the country.

-Daily Trust

KN