Oyo APC inaugurates new executives for UK chapter

THE All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State Chapter, has inaugurated new set of executives for its UK branch with Mr Bayo Gbenla, as its Chairman.

This is contained in a statement issued by the newly inaugurated Secretary, Olamide Olasupo, which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

Among the newly inaugurated members of the executives were Mr Sunday Owolabi, Vice-Chairman; Ronke Dairo; Yomi Oke; Ajibola Ogunremi; Titilayo Oladigbolu; Folawiyo Bello and Ahmad Olansile.

The inauguration ceremony held in UK, was attended by Dr Yunus Akintunde, Oyo Central APC senatorial candidate, who represented Sen. Teslim Folarin, the Oyo APC governorship candidate.

It was also attended by acting APC National Chairman in UK, Mr Tunde Dorothy; the Chairman, South-West Caucus, Mr Muyiwa Adesua; Ogun APC Chairman UK, Mr Andrew Taiwo and outgoing Oyo APC Chairman UK, Mr Kolawole Saidu.

Gbenla, a mental health practitioner, has worked at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for over a decade before relocating to the UK.

The UK branch chairman, a businessman, philanthropist and socialite from Ibadan North-East Local Government area, was a member of the reconciliation committee set up by APC UK, aftermath of the fall out of 2019 general election.

The efforts had brought many progressive politicians, notable among whom was the late Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala; Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin and many others back to APC.(NAN)

KN