Panic as gunmen shoot three in Owo￼

THERE was panic among residents in Owo, Owo local government following shooting heard in the town on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at Craneburg Construction Company in the community.

Three persons hit by bullets have been hospitalised.

It was not clear yet if kidnappers were responsible for the shooting even though some residents claimed to have heard explosion.

Security personnel have been drafted to the area.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, denied reports of bomb explosion in Owo.

Odunlami said it was a shooting incident that left three persons injured.

She said investigations were already on and urged residents not to panic.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at CRANEBURG CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition.”

In May, gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, killed a soldier and kidnapped a Lebanese engineer at Ogbonmo Ijebu-Owo.

On June 5, armed men attacked the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo and killed over 40 persons while over 69 were injured.

-The Nation

KN